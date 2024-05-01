freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $27.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. freenet has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $741.37 million for the quarter.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

