Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.57

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.57 and last traded at $142.64, with a volume of 82793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

