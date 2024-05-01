Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.
About Fraport
