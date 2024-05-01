Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in April

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 691.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $52.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.97. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.