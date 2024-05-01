TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.35

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 216068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 11.6 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 158.41, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $636.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,094.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

