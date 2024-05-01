enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.99

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 656119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.23 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of -0.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.