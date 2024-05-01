AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.54

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.54 and last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 216886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $103,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in AerCap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AerCap by 22.6% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

