Short Interest in G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) Grows By 12.8%

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

G8 Education Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.