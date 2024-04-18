The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.