Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.07% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 116,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

