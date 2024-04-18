SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,566 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,484,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.