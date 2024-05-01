Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $221,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $522.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.00. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

