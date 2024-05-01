Choreo LLC Buys 4,827 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 356.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV opened at $212.18 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

