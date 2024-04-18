1,459 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,701,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,413,402. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

