iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Decreased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,557 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,326. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

