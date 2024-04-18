Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

