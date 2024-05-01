24,360 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE CTLT opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

