Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

