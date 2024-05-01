Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $447,000 Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $57,029.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,926 shares of company stock worth $26,869,893. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 266,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,190. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

