Archer Investment Corp Buys New Shares in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $2,242,000.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance
OCTJ stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.
