13,738 Shares in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $957,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 12,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $430,596.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $477,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.34 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.56%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

