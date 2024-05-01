LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LZ

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 498,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 135,517 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.