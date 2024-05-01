Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 134,638 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,712,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $60.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $36,097.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

