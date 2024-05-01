American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,017,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

