Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $467,000 Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 506,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after buying an additional 130,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after buying an additional 86,236 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded down $17.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.79. The stock had a trading volume of 346,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $396.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.