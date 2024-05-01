Analysts Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) PT at $4.47

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Traeger

Traeger Stock Up 2.1 %

COOK opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 14.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.