7,029 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,029 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.68. 40,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,253. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

