7,037 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 197,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 510,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 137,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.23. 240,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,052. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

