Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 83,478 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 156,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,231,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,136. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.