Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $792,000.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

GRIN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of vessels comprising handysize and supramax/ultramax dry bulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers; and engages in the ship management activities.

