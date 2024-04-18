Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,133 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $85.13 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

