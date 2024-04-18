Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chart Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,948,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.99. 15,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.66 and a 52-week high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

