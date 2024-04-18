Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 199,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 91,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

