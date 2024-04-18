Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.24 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

