Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 790 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

