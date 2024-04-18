Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

