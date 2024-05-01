Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. 75,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $73,301,065.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $1,576,556.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,301,065.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

