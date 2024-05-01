Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 45,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,220,056 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,512. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

