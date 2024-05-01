Liberty Latin America (LILA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Latin America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 45,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
