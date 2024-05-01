Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,699,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Fowler purchased 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,538 shares in the company, valued at $363,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares in the company, valued at $399,867.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $174,780 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

