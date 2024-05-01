First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 3.63% 3.33% First Majestic Silver -23.55% -1.85% -1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.19 50.37 First Majestic Silver $573.80 million 3.35 -$135.11 million ($0.48) -13.96

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gatos Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver. First Majestic Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gatos Silver and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.03%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats First Majestic Silver on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

