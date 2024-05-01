Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.