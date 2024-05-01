Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

