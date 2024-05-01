Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Edison International Stock Performance
NYSE EIX opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Edison International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX
About Edison International
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edison International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.