Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.