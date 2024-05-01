William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after purchasing an additional 817,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

