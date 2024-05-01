Five Star Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

