Five Star Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.
Five Star Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $375.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity
In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
