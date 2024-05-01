TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) & Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) and Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TechnoPro and Barrett Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services $1.07 billion 0.75 $50.61 million $7.43 16.41

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than TechnoPro.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechnoPro 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrett Business Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TechnoPro and Barrett Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Barrett Business Services has a consensus price target of $141.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than TechnoPro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TechnoPro and Barrett Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechnoPro N/A N/A N/A Barrett Business Services 4.73% 27.69% 7.34%

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats TechnoPro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. It also dispatches engineers for construction management comprising safety management, quality control, process management, and cost management in the architecture, civil engineering, equipment electrical, and plant industries; and offers contract services for business and construction drawing creation. In addition, the company provides human resource introduction, technical education, and training services; and technology outsourcing, human resources recruitment, and commissioned development services. Further, it offers subcontracting, technical consulting, domestic nearshore and overseas offshore, and in-house training services; and dispatch law revision seminars, business operational support, and study group services, as well as compliance seminars. The company was formerly known as Japan Universal Holdings Alpha Co., Ltd. TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

