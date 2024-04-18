KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

