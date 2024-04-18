Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,355 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $10,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $21.47 on Thursday. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

