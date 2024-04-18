Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

