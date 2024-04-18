Key Financial Inc Has $129,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 533.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 612,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,766,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 433,411 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:YUMC opened at $36.98 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

