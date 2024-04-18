Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 272,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,960. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.